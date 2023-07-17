Mold a concern for homeowners after heavy rainfall

(WFSB) - The phone is ringing off the hook at Giordano Restoration in Ledyard.

“I had about 20 calls we fielded,” Owner Gary Giordano said. “I was only able to take on two of the jobs because our workload was already crushed from the previous rainstorm we had last week”

On Monday, Giordano was busy with his team at Ashleigh Covey’s home in Gales Ferry.

He was already working there on a separate job when a tree branch came crashing through the roof Sunday night.

“Something else, really,” Covey said. “If there was a time for this to happen, maybe this is the best time. No one was home, we’re all safe.”

The branch came through the ceiling of a closet in one of the bedrooms. The hole was quickly patched up; but, now the concern is if mold will set in to the flooring and walls.

“It’s always a battle trying to get ahead of it,” Giordano said.

Giordano uses tools like moisture meters to find the damage the eye cannot. Typically, a moisture meter in a normal wall should read at about 16%. In parts of Covey’s house, it was reading 99.9%.

“Within 24 hours we try to get some type of mitigation under way but on older homes like this we’ve got to test certain materials before we can rip them out,” Giordano said.

Mold can start to form within 24 to 36 hours after water damage, quickly causing breathing and health issues. Because of what certain older homes are made of, it could be awhile before Covey gets results.

“That process could take days it could take weeks depending on what we find,” Giordano said.

She hopes to have her family moved back in by Christmas.

The Better Business Bureau has a few tips to people affected by water or mold damage. First off, make sure you take lots of photos to document the damage. Then, call your home insurance company and find a reputable contractor. The BBB says to make sure they do the permanent repairs, not you.

