Parents speak out over pool rules in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On a hot day like Monday, kids are excited to beat the heat and hop in the pool at Hartford’s Colt Park.

But there is some controversy surrounding when parents can be inside the pool with their kids.

“It’s horrible. I think they should just allow us to be with the children all the time,” said Theresa Gomez of Hartford.

During the week, there are time frames where only kids under 18 can be in the water.

Parents cannot accompany their kids in the pool at the same time and are not required to stay and watch from afar.

It’s on Saturdays and Sundays that family swim times take place, and adults and children can be in the water at the same time.

“It’s not fair, it’s not,” Gomez said.

Gomez has seven kids and said it’s hard waiting outside in the heat while her kids are swimming.

Monday, she sat inside the air-conditioned car to watch her kids.

“It’s just too hot for me to be out there right now. I’m like I can’t do it,” said Gomez.

“I understand they have certain policies set but at the same time if it’s crowded, and there’s a bunch of kids, can you really watch all the kids at once,” said Shamira Johnson of Hartford.

The city of Hartford said the protocol is what’s best for the safety of kids.

“We’ve determined to have a separate youth swim time is the best way to meet the needs of our community. We have a lot of young people who are able to walk or ride their bikes to the pools. A lot of instances where children might not be home during the day with their children,” said Kristina Baldwin, Director of Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation.

Some parents said they are fine with the pool rules since lifeguards are present.

Parents can accompany their kids at the city’s splash pads.

The city said if parents have concerns, they can reach out to the Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation.

