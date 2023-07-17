Police investigate suspicious death at home in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Vernon Monday.

Authorities said it happened at 79 Brooklyn Street.

Officers were called to the home around noon.

The Major Crimes division is on scene investigating.

Vernon police did not specify why the death is considered suspicious, or how the person died.

Police confirmed they are not looking for a suspect at this point in the investigation.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

