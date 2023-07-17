Summer Escapes
Police investigation taking place after officer-involved shooting

Manchester Police have been investigating at a housing complex on North Main Street for hours this evening.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police have been investigating at a housing complex on North Main Street for hours this evening.

Police say they responded to 243 North Main Street for a reported domestic dispute.

“The first officer to arrive on scene heard a male and female yelling,” Police said in a statement. “The officer made contact with them, and a confrontation occurred between the male and the officer.”

Police say the officer discharged their handgun, striking the male.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury

People who live in the complex on North Main Street say officers got there after 6 PM this evening.

At one point, they say there were more than a dozen officers and EMS workers at the complex.

One person who lives there says she heard a confrontation before what sounded like gunshots.

“I heard somebody yelling at another person to get down on the ground. I heard it again. And then I heard several shots fired,” said Heather Jolly, Manchester..

The Office of Inspector General is conducting the officer involved shooting investigation.

