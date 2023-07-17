Road partially closed after serious crash involving bicycle in East Haven
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash partially shut down Foxon Road in East Haven on Sunday night.
The westbound lanes of Foxon Road/Rt. 80 were shut down in the area of Planet Fitness for a serious crash involving a bicycle.
Investigators say more information will be released as it is available.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
