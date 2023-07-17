Summer Escapes
Road partially closed after serious crash involving bicycle in East Haven

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash partially shut down Foxon Road in East Haven on Sunday night.

The westbound lanes of Foxon Road/Rt. 80 were shut down in the area of Planet Fitness for a serious crash involving a bicycle.

Investigators say more information will be released as it is available.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.

