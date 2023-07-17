Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Town beaches closed Monday following significant rainfall

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Town beaches on the shoreline are closed Monday due to the significant rainfall over the weekend.

Communities announced the following swimming areas are closed to the public:

  • Branford – Branford Point, Stony Creek and Clark Avenue
  • Fairfield – All coastal swimming areas and Lake Mohegan (beaches and splash pad are open)
  • West Haven – All city beaches closed to swimming and fishing

Some state swimming areas and beaches were closed due to high levels of bacteria, but all are open as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday storm potential - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A risk for showers tomorrow, with a break from the humidity midweek!
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
437 Watertown Ave, Waterbury, CT
One dead, Two injured in early morning shooting at social club
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

New Haven Police Generic
Man stabbed at train station in New Haven
Your Monday afternoon update
Tuesday storm potential - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A risk for showers tomorrow, with a break from the humidity midweek!
Manchester deadly crash - WFSB map
2 dead in Glastonbury crash