Town beaches closed Monday following significant rainfall

(WFSB) – Town beaches on the shoreline are closed Monday due to the significant rainfall over the weekend.

Communities announced the following swimming areas are closed to the public:

Branford – Branford Point, Stony Creek and Clark Avenue

Fairfield – All coastal swimming areas and Lake Mohegan (beaches and splash pad are open)

West Haven – All city beaches closed to swimming and fishing

Some state swimming areas and beaches were closed due to high levels of bacteria, but all are open as of Monday afternoon.

