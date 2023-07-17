Summer Escapes
Wallingford man accused of trying to buy sexual encounter with teenage girl

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Wallingford faces charges after police said he tried to purchase a sexual encounter with whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Joseph Anthony Bird, 27, was arrested twice between May and July as part of the investigation.

Joseph Anthony Bird faces child pornography and risk of injury charges, according to Wallingford police.(Wallingford police)

Wallingford police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Child Exploitation Task Force launched an investigation into Bird in Feb. 2023.

Police said an undercover officer used an online chat application to befriend Bird.

“Over the course of their conversation Bird steered the conversation towards becoming sexually explicit in nature,” Wallingford police said in a news release. “Bird mentioned he wanted to have sex with the online undercover officer’s ‘14-year-old girl.’ Bird and the online undercover discussed a price for the encounter with the 14-year-old girl and a meeting location.”

Police said that on March 10, Bird and the undercover officer agreed to meet in New Haven. Bird did not arrive, but police said he continued to communicate with the officer and attempted to buy an encounter with the teen.

They prepared an arrest warrant for Bird and a search warrant for his cell phone.

On May 1, the arrest warrant was executed and his phone was seized. A forensic examination of the phone was conducted.

Bird was arrested that same day and charged with criminal attempt to commit risk of injury to a minor. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

He was arrested again on July 10.

This time, Bird was charged with first-degree illegal possession of child pornography. His bond was then set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

