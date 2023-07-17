Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
surface smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A quieter day with sunshine; Hot, possibly hazy & very humid
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
437 Watertown Ave, Waterbury, CT
One dead, Two injured in early morning shooting at social club
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

Many of the crops at Draghi's Farm in South Glastonbury were underwater.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. to talk about flooding impacts on farming, food supply chain
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
WFSB File
Hamden crash damages traffic light, utility pole and bus shelter
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania