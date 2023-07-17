Wolcott man accused of attacking officers with police baton during Capitol riots

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A Wolcott man who allegedly attacked officers with a police baton during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is facing charges.

Richard Markey, 38, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Markey was charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, obstructing or impeding passage within or through a Capitol building or grounds, and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Richard Markey. (United States District Court for the District of Columbia.)

Officials said Markey was arrested in Wolcott Monday and appeared in court. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

During the riots, police officers positioned themselves at an archway referred to as the “tunnel,” officials said.

“Officers fell back to the tunnel in an effort to prevent rioters from entering the building through that entrance and formed a police line,” said the Department of Justice. “Only a few minutes later, rioters began entering the tunnel and attacking the officers.”

Surveillance footage shows Markey climb on top of other rioters while holding a police baton, officials said.

“Video footage shows Markey pushing himself toward the police line, raising the baton, and striking at law enforcement,” the Department of Justice said.

Markey allegedly struck officers in the face and the head with the baton, according to court documents. He lost the baton and started to hit the officers with his fists.

“Several seconds later, another rioter would join Markey on top of the mob to join the assault on the police,” officials said.

Markey allegedly took a wooden pole away from an officer and used it to hit police.

Officials said Markey was identified as a suspect through photos and tips.

“In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” the Department of Justice said.

