$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

Powerball
Powerball
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Connecticut, the Connecticut Lottery confirmed.

The winner picked numbers from Monday night’s drawing.

That meant the winner had all five numbers on the white balls, but not the Powerball.

The numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 with the Powerball 21.

The CT Lottery reported that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut for July 17's drawing.(CT Lottery)

The CT Lottery said 35,318 winning tickets with varying prizes were sold in the state.

No one won the jackpot prize of $900 million.

The pot is now expected to grow to $1 billion.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

