5 state park swim areas closed due to bacteria levels

(WFSB) - Five state park swimming areas were closed on Tuesday because of elevated bacteria levels.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced the following swimming closures:

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

DEEP said the state parks themselves remained open. It was just their swimming areas that were closed to the public.

DEEP said samples are collected weekly by its staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens, but are used to gauge the possible contaminated water bodies.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

