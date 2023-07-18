Summer Escapes
Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

