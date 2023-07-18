Summer Escapes
Driver slams into utility pole in Farmington; road closed

Farmington Police.
Farmington Police.(Farmington Police / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a utility pole in Farmington, which forced police to close a road on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Meadow Road around 5 a.m.

Meadow Road was closed between Garden Street and New Britain Avenue. There’s no timeframe estimation for when the area would reopen.

Police said only one vehicle was involved. They also said the driver suffered minor injuries.

They said Eversource crews were on the scene to evaluate the damage. There’s no word on any power outages.

