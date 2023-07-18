Driver of stolen pickup slams into Honda dealership in Manchester, steals motorcycle accessories

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a stolen pickup truck plowed into a dealership in Manchester and stole motorcycle accessories, according to police.

It happened at Manchester Honda on Adams Street.

Channel 3 arrived on the scene on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that the white Chevrolet truck with Montana plates had been stolen, its driver crashed into the Honda service center, and that several motorcycle accessory items were stolen from inside the dealership.

They have been trying to track down a suspect.

