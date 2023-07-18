Summer Escapes
Driver of stolen pickup slams into Honda dealership in Manchester, steals motorcycle accessories

Manchester police said the driver of a stolen pickup truck crashed into Manchester Honda on Adams Street and stole some motorcycle accessories.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a stolen pickup truck plowed into a dealership in Manchester and stole motorcycle accessories, according to police.

It happened at Manchester Honda on Adams Street.

Channel 3 arrived on the scene on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that the white Chevrolet truck with Montana plates had been stolen, its driver crashed into the Honda service center, and that several motorcycle accessory items were stolen from inside the dealership.

They have been trying to track down a suspect.

