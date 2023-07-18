Summer Escapes
Guilford man killed in motorcycle crash

Generic police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 21-year-old man from Guilford died in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Route 77 (Durham Road) and Flat Meadow Road just before 4:50 p.m.

A motorcycle and sedan were involved in the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Guilford Police along with the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Guilford Police Department.

The Route 77 was initially closed but has since reopened.

