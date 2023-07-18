I-95 in Bridgeport shut down following major crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A major crash on I-95 in Bridgeport shut down the highway Monday evening.

According to Connecticut DOT, I-95 North is currently shut down at Exit 27.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including two state police vehicles and a tractor trailer.

State police dispatch said the state troopers involved in the crash are ok.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved but police dispatch says it was between four and ten vehicles.

Police believe fluids in the roadway caused the crash.

A tractor trailer was stopped across the highway, and multiple police cruisers responded to the scene according to DOT traffic cameras.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.