Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-95 south in Norwalk closed due to flooding

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-95 southbound is closed in Norwalk Tuesday because of flooding.

State police said the highway is closed at Exit 16.

“We are unable to anticipate the duration of this closure,” said state police. “Traffic is being diverted off of Exit #16.”

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and prepare for delays.

You can follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Manchester deadly crash - WFSB map
2 dead in Glastonbury crash
Tuesday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for possible flooding and strong storms in parts of CT
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Lance Logan was charged with murdering Carolyn Williams in a home in Hartford on July 17.
Suspect in custody after 64-year-old woman shot, killed in Hartford

Latest News

tracking road conditions - WFSB
Flooding concerns continue following Friday storms
A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 9 south in Cromwell reopens following crash
I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 backed up in Branford
I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
I-95 south congested in Branford following two-vehicle crash