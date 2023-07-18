I-95 south in Norwalk closed due to flooding

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-95 southbound is closed in Norwalk Tuesday because of flooding.

State police said the highway is closed at Exit 16.

“We are unable to anticipate the duration of this closure,” said state police. “Traffic is being diverted off of Exit #16.”

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and prepare for delays.

