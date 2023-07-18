I-TEAM: How safe are Connecticut carnival/amusement rides?

(WFSB) - It’s that time of year where you might check out the local amusement park, the annual pop-up carnival or town fair.

But how safe are the rides your children are getting on?

Like the horses on a carousel, or the cars on a Ferris Wheel, Heather Jimenez’s mind is always turning, especially when it comes to her kids, 7-year-old Mateo and 5-year-old Luna’s safety.

So, when we asked her how safe she thought amusement rides were, she didn’t hesitate.

“When it’s pop-up carnivals like at towns or whatnot, I’m not as okay with them going on the rides. It seems like they go up very quickly and go down very quickly and the wear and tear on the carnival rides very much worries me,” says Jimenez.

It’s cases like this Connecticut parents may remember.

In 2016, at Ocean Beach in New London, six children and multiple adults were injured by electric shocks on an amusement ride.

In 2013, at the Norwalk Oyster Festival, 18 people were injured after a swing ride malfunctioned.

STATE POLICE INSPECTIONS:

It’s State Police Detective David Collins’ job to bring both the rides and your worries to a halt. The Detective, along with the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, inspects hundreds of rides a year.

Detective Collins took us along for an inspection, before Madison’s annual Rotary Fair’s opening day.

First, he started with the gates.

“They have to be no more than a fistful apart so that way no hands or heads of little kids get trapped in there,” says Detective David Collins of the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. “CT regulations state if the gates open inside, they have to be self-closing and latching. If you have a kid who is leaning up against the fence, and he leans against it, he’s not going to fall into the ride.”

Next, it’s on to the ride itself, in this case the Carousel: is it secure? Is it stable?

“We’re making sure there’s no wear and tear when we’re moving, that this assembly is not going to come off. We go around, we check every single horse. Is that ride going to shift or shimmy during operation? Is everything mechanically look sound with those rides?,” says Detective Collins. “Look at the engine in there - no excessive leaks - no wear and tear. We’re looking for electrical, we’re looking for the lights.”

Moving on to the Sizzler:

“We’re making sure that the seatbelts are properly secured, they are not going to come undone,” says Detective Collins. “Wires going from ride to ride - we require they either be buried, or they’re matted. Just so kids hurrying into a ride - they aren’t going to trip on those.”

And the Swinger, “we’re also making sure that those come up and when they’re in operation, they’re not going to be too close to another ride or stationary object. With the seats, we’re just making sure they seem structurally sound - they’re no cracks, there aren’t screws or bolts that aren’t coming loose, the seatbelts are secure. We look up, make sure the attaching rods and everything are properly installed, chains aren’t twisted.”

All the rides are required to be operated for a full loop in front of state inspectors before passing.

That day in Madison, state inspectors checked out 13 rides in all.

”We have to physically get underneath some of these rides, on top of some of these rides and go through,” says Detective Collins.

Even before state inspectors see the rides, the rides need to be inspected by a private engineer then the town or city’s electrical inspector, according to CT state law.

“I don’t know if the general public knows exactly what goes through the whole inspection process from start to finish, but there are multiple levels of eyes being put on these rides,” says Detective Collins.

HOW OFTEN ARE THE RIDES INSPECTED?

Rides like the ones at the pop-up carnivals are taken down and put-up multiple times a year, and they’re inspected each and every time.

Rides at Lake Compounce or Quassy Amusements Parks, they only have to be inspected once a year.

But George Frantzis of Quassy Amusement Parks says that’s just the state inspection.

“There’s a lot that goes on here before we even allow a guest in the park,” says Frantzis.

Frantzis says all rides go through a private engineer inspection, a town inspection, a state inspection and insurance inspections.

“The engineers will just check all the stress areas of any ride and just basically what engineers do. They know the structures, the stress points, they’ll check R pins, high speed turns on roller coasters, if need be,” says Frantzis.

Quassy Amusement Parks also has their own internal inspections done daily, weekly and monthly.

“The rollercoaster is walked every day, they inspect the track under and over every day which is a 2–3-hour process,” says Frantzis. “It’s a good program in our state and everybody should feel pretty good about it.”

Back in Madison, the only violations state inspectors found that day were with the gates.

“This gate here was self-closing but it just wouldn’t, it would hit this and bounce back, wasn’t set latching,” says Detective Collins.

A problem that was fixed right away.

Detective Collins hopes learning about the inspection process allows parents like Heather Jiminez to sit back and enjoy the ride.

Lake Compounce told us in a statement that “Safety is core to our business and our number one priority. Our full-time maintenance team works extensively with outside agencies on inspections, in addition to our stringent internal safety protocols which include daily, weekly, monthly and annual inspections. Plus, we conduct test runs of every single ride and attraction prior to park opening.”

