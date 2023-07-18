Man accused of attacking state rep. faces new charges
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The man accused of attacking a state representative is now facing more charges.
Andrey Desmond is facing additional charges of sexual assault third-degree use of threat or force, 3 counts of risk of injury to a minor, strangulation/ suffocation fourth-degree, and assault second-degree.
Police said Desmond attacked State Representative Maryam Khan while she was attending a prayer service at the XL Center.
Khan has been critical of how police handled the attack and police said they are reviewing the incident.
