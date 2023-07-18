Man whose murder conviction was dismissed sues City of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder conviction that was later dismissed is suing the City of New Haven.

Adam Carmon was convicted of killing a baby in 1994.

A judge ruled in June that he was wrongfully convicted because of mistakes by prosecutors and police.

Court documents showed that Carmon is seeking a jury trial.

