Man whose murder conviction was dismissed sues City of New Haven

A man who was wrongfully convicted of killing a baby is suing the City of New Haven.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder conviction that was later dismissed is suing the City of New Haven.

Adam Carmon was convicted of killing a baby in 1994.

A judge ruled in June that he was wrongfully convicted because of mistakes by prosecutors and police.

Court documents showed that Carmon is seeking a jury trial.

