Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague

SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) – A mother and daughter are in the hospital after they were swept down a river in Sprague Tuesday.

They were swimming in the Shetucket River, according to Baltic Fire Chief Bob Tardif.

Tardif said they were swimming in an area the locals call River Pond when they were swept downstream by high waters.

Both were taken to Backus Hospital. They were unconscious when transported, fire officials said.

The daughter is about 5 years old and the mother is in her early 30s, Tardif said.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.