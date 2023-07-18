Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Evan Sobol and Luke Hajdasz
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) – A mother and daughter are in the hospital after they were swept down a river in Sprague Tuesday.

They were swimming in the Shetucket River, according to Baltic Fire Chief Bob Tardif.

Tardif said they were swimming in an area the locals call River Pond when they were swept downstream by high waters.

Both were taken to Backus Hospital. They were unconscious when transported, fire officials said.

The daughter is about 5 years old and the mother is in her early 30s, Tardif said.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Manchester deadly crash - WFSB map
2 dead in Glastonbury crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said isolated downpours are possible Tuesday evening.
Technical Discussion: Early evening storms, then big improvements
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Bridgeport crash - DOT - WFSB
Human waste spill leads to several spinouts along I-95 in Bridgeport

Latest News

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Demands for answers in fake state police ticket scandal
Demands for answers in fake state police ticket scandal
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Hundreds of CT state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets
Families in West Hartford report increase in rat population
West Hartford residents report increase in rat population