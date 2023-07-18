Silver Alert issued for Wethersfield man

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a missing man from Wethersfield.

John Maycock, 22, was last seen on Tuesday.

John Maycock of Wethersfield was last seen on July 18. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers described him as standing 5′11″ and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They did not have a clothing description for him.

However, they said Maycock may be driving a 2006 Hummer H2 with Connecticut registration AR83453.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.

