Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Silver Alert issued for Wethersfield man

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a missing man from Wethersfield.

John Maycock, 22, was last seen on Tuesday.

John Maycock of Wethersfield was last seen on July 18.
John Maycock of Wethersfield was last seen on July 18.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers described him as standing 5′11″ and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They did not have a clothing description for him.

However, they said Maycock may be driving a 2006 Hummer H2 with Connecticut registration AR83453.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Manchester deadly crash - WFSB map
2 dead in Glastonbury crash
Tuesday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for possible flooding and strong storms in parts of CT
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Lance Logan was charged with murdering Carolyn Williams in a home in Hartford on July 17.
Suspect in custody after 64-year-old woman shot, killed in Hartford

Latest News

Manchester officer-involved shooting - WFSB
‘Shoot me!’ Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting in Manchester
Tuesday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for possible flooding and strong storms in parts of CT
manchester body cam - WFSB
BODY CAM VIDEO: The CT Dept. of Justice shared video of Manchester officer-involved shooting
Manchester police said the driver of a stolen pickup truck crashed into Manchester Honda on...
Driver of stolen pickup slams into Honda dealership in Manchester as part of theft