Stone Academy audit report reveals thousands of clinical hours are invalid

Conn. (WFSB) - The “final audit” for Stone Academy students was released Tuesday.

It’s been more than five months since Stone Academy abruptly closed it’s three campuses.

The 800 students who went there have been in limbo ever since, waiting for the state’s audit of their transcripts.

The final report into the audit of student transcripts at Stone Academy reveals why 88.7% of the clinical hours reported by Stone are invalid.

That’s more than 90,000 hours students will not get credit for.

The report shows examples of clinical sign-in sheets missing necessary information such as location and the name of the instructor.

In one case, a student was given clinical hours for going to a museum.

The audit also calculated approximately $263,000 of out-of-pocket expenses that the state will reimburse to students out of the private career school student protection account.

There was $13 million paid to Stone Academy in federal financial aid on behalf of students.

It’d be up to the U.S Department of Education to conduct their own review of that money.

In a statement Office of Higher Education Director Tim Larson said:

“Unfortunately, these audited transcripts demonstrate Stone Academy was not providing most of its students with the education they need to be prepared to take the NCLEX or practice as an LPN. My office will make sure students are refunded for their out-of-pocket tuition payments that are refundable under the law and know the options available to them to complete their education as quickly as possible.”

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Students should start receiving their audited transcripts and will be notified if they are eligible for the ten month teach-out program at Griffin. Students who do not qualify will have to apply to another state nursing program.

When it comes to getting money back, there is a class action lawsuit filed against Stone Academy and Attorney General Tong filed a lawsuit seeking damages for students.

From the start Stone Academy’s lawyers called the audit “unprecedented” and “unnecessary”, arguing all clinical hours were valid.

