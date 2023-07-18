Waterbury continues to deal with damage from recent storms

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The aftermath of a recent storm in Waterbury has left the city dealing with several challenges, with flooded streets and a major water main break causing issues for residents and local businesses.

The storm’s heavy rainfall caused storm drains, and other pieces of infrastructure to fill up quickly, leading to backups and flooding on Sunday.

The city’s water crews had to clear these drainage systems to further prevent further flooding incidents.

Adding to the buildup of problems, there was a significant break in one of Waterbury’s largest water mains.

Repair efforts are underway, but the persistent rain has made the situation difficult for the crews.

Rob Langenauer, the Waterbury Superintendent of Water, expressed the unexpected severity of the situation, stating, “Anybody who prepared could never prepare for that amount of water.”

The broken water main, measuring 42 inches in diameter and 16 feet in length, affected properties behind Old Branch Road in Thomaston.

Jimmy and Bridget Bothroid, who run a pool water delivery business, found themselves grappling with a mass of muck covering their property, causing a two-day loss of business due to immobilized equipment.

The water discoloration issue was widespread, affecting residents in Waterbury, Wolcott, and Watertown. Authorities expect the repairs to the main to be completed by Wednesday, which should resolve the discoloration problem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the age of the pipe, the type of backfill material, a power outage, and the heavy rain may have contributed to the water main’s rupture.

City water officials are urging homeowners to assist in controlling water flow by keeping an eye on catch basins and storm drains near their properties, similar to how they would during winter for snow-covered fire hydrants.

By doing so, the chances of street flooding can be significantly reduced.

The repair of the water main comes at a cost of $200,000, and emergency contractors are already standing by for the repair work scheduled for tomorrow morning.

According to Langenauer, the water should return to its normal color by tomorrow afternoon. Until then, residents are advised not to use their washing machines or dishwashers as a precautionary measure.

Despite the challenges faced by Waterbury, residents remain hopeful for a quick resolution to the situation and are working together to minimize the impacts of the recent flooding and water main break.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.