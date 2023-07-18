West Hartford residents report increase in rat population

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It is a problem usually correlated with cities, but more residents in suburbs are complaining about issues with rats.

Boulanger Avenue in West Hartford is one of the streets residents have complained about rats.

The animals are ending up near people’s trash cans and crawling through streets.

People who live here said they are worried about diseases the rats could be carrying and what this means for the safety of kids playing outside.

A pest control expert told Eyewitness News that since the pandemic things have been amplified.

As places like West Hartford develop and grow, there is more opportunity for rodents.

“In the driveway in the street. Just the other day I seen a couple down there in the middle of the street. So, it’s scary,” said Luis Gonzalez of West Hartford.

The town said they have crews out assessing Tuesday.

Eyewitness News reached out to the health department but has not heard back yet.

