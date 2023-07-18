Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police say they responded to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.
Officers responded to the area of 515 Albany Avenue around 8:57 a.m. where they located a female victim in the roadway.
Police say she was suffering from life-threatening injuries and they began administering life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
The female, identified as 45-year-old Marta Llanos of Hartford, Conn., was later pronounced deceased at St. Francis Hospital.
The vehicle involved remained on scene and the operator is cooperating with the investigation.
A full accident reconstruction is being conducted by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.
