Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Hartford

A full accident reconstruction is being conducted by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police say they responded to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of 515 Albany Avenue around 8:57 a.m. where they located a female victim in the roadway.

Police say she was suffering from life-threatening injuries and they began administering life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The female, identified as 45-year-old Marta Llanos of Hartford, Conn., was later pronounced deceased at St. Francis Hospital.

The vehicle involved remained on scene and the operator is cooperating with the investigation.

A full accident reconstruction is being conducted by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.

