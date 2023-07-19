Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Absolutely deplorable’: 8 puppies found abandoned with their mother at construction site

Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a...
Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a construction site on Monday.(Humane Society of Tampa Bay)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Florida are working to save a mother dog and her puppies after they were found abandoned at a construction site.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a construction worker discovered the dogs, which included eight puppies, locked inside a rusty metal crate on Monday.

The shelter team said it is unknown how long the dogs may have been at the construction site.

Rescuers called the dogs’ condition “absolutely deplorable” as the puppies were found with their mother emaciated, starving, and full of parasites and fleas.

“We cannot imagine what they have gone through,” the team shared.

Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a...
Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a construction site on Monday.(Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

According to the shelter, some of the dogs rescued received emergency blood transfusions due to how anemic they were.

Rescuers said the animals’ condition remains unstable, but they are doing everything they can to save their lives.

“We are grateful they are in our care to be taken care of,” animal rescuers said.

More information on how to help the shelter can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Bridgeport crash - DOT - WFSB
Human waste spill leads to several spinouts along I-95 in Bridgeport
Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Storms Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Powerball
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Groton

Latest News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Biden administration tells judge that its new asylum rule is not a reboot of Trump’s efforts
Chefs’ fundraiser aims to help flooded farm
Chefs’ fundraiser aims to help flooded farm
State releases Stone Academy audit
90,000 clinical hours invalid, Stone Academy audit reveals