Beach in Waterbury is closed due to high levels of bacteria

Lakewood Beach is closed due to bacteria levels
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - According to results from this mornings scheduled testing of Lakewood Beach, there was higher than normal levels of bacteria.

As a precaution, the Lakewood beach will be closed effective immediately.

Water sample testing is conducted daily, and Lakewood beach will reopen when levels become safe for swimming.

Updated notices will be posted to the city’s website and the mayor’s social media accounts.

