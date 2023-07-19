Blasting accident leads to road closure in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - What Torrington city officials described as an “accidental blasting incident” closed an area to traffic on Wednesday.

The city said the incident happened in the area of Winsted Road at Dennison Drive.

It said Winsted Road was closed between Dennison Road and Machuga Drive to all through traffic while crews completed clean-up efforts.

“It should be noted that there were no injuries on scene and and all safety precautions were reportedly adhered to prior to the incident occurring,” the city said.

It reported that the road had already been temporarily closed in the area of the work along with the walking path.

The Torrington Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal were on the scene to assess the damage.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes such as Route 8, or Torringford West / Torringford Street, to detour around the incident area.

There was no current time frame for the removal of debris.

