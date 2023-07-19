Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Blasting accident leads to road closure in Torrington

An "accidental blasting incident" led to the closure of Winsted Road in Torrington on July 19.
An "accidental blasting incident" led to the closure of Winsted Road in Torrington on July 19.(City of Torrington)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - What Torrington city officials described as an “accidental blasting incident” closed an area to traffic on Wednesday.

The city said the incident happened in the area of Winsted Road at Dennison Drive.

It said Winsted Road was closed between Dennison Road and Machuga Drive to all through traffic while crews completed clean-up efforts.

“It should be noted that there were no injuries on scene and and all safety precautions were reportedly adhered to prior to the incident occurring,” the city said.

It reported that the road had already been temporarily closed in the area of the work along with the walking path.

The Torrington Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal were on the scene to assess the damage.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes such as Route 8, or Torringford West / Torringford Street, to detour around the incident area.

There was no current time frame for the removal of debris.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Bridgeport crash - DOT - WFSB
Human waste spill leads to several spinouts along I-95 in Bridgeport
storms Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A subtle break from high humidity
Powerball
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Governor Lamont signs reproductive rights bills into law
Governor Lamont signs reproductive rights bills into law
Governor Lamont signs reproductive rights bills into law
Governor Lamont signs reproductive rights bills into law
DEEP issues Recreation Safety Reminder Regarding High Water and Summer Weather Forecast
DEEP issues recreation safety Reminder regarding high water and summer weather forecast
Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother dies from being swept down a river in Sprague with her daughter