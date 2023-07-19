Summer Escapes
Bristol police release surveillance video from golf cart thefts

Thieves stole golf carts from the Chippanee Golf Course on June 19. Bristol police released surveillance video of the incident on July 19.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Suspects stole three golf carts from a golf course in Bristol back in June.

Wednesday, Bristol police released surveillance video that showed one of them.

The incident happened at the Chippanee Golf Course on June 19.

Police estimated the carts to be valued at $12,000 each.

Anyone who recognizes the male in the video was asked to contact detectives at 860-314-4572 or the police department’s main line at 860-584-3011.

