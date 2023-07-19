Bristol police release surveillance video from golf cart thefts

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Suspects stole three golf carts from a golf course in Bristol back in June.

Wednesday, Bristol police released surveillance video that showed one of them.

The incident happened at the Chippanee Golf Course on June 19.

Police estimated the carts to be valued at $12,000 each.

Anyone who recognizes the male in the video was asked to contact detectives at 860-314-4572 or the police department’s main line at 860-584-3011.

