Chefs’ fundraiser aims to help flooded farm

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farms stands have been looking a little sparse as farmers work to recover from the devastating floods.

The weather events impacted Sub-Edges’ CSA program, through which community members buy fresh produce.

“We were driving across the river, saw the river rising, said we better go check on this and really the field was an island, completely surrounded by water,” said Rodger Phillips, farm owner and manager, Sub-Edge Farm.

Sub-Edge in Farmington is a 300 acre farm located along the Farmington River. Ten of the 30 acres of vegetables were destroyed by floods.

“We probably valued that somewhere from $30,000 to $40,000 worth of vegetables that should have gone to families in the community,” Phillips said.

Beats, lettuces, Asian greens, and a big pumpkin patch were gone.

As a result, there were only so many for crops for stands and restaurants.

Chefs who use fresh produce have had to adjust.

“This is a really good example of how if you’re a CSA member, sometimes you have to roll with the punches,” Phillips said.

“The crops have been wonderful, everything is so fresh,” said Shirley Kahan, Farmington CSA member. “I really feel for these farmers. The weather conditions have been awful with the cold and then these floodings.”

Sub-Edge said it sells to about 15 restaurants in the area.

“We love it, mainly because it’s organic and we’ve gotten to know the family really well,” said Dante Cistulli, chef and owner of Zephyrs. “Just a couple weeks ago before all this rain, I was able to get tons of greens and lettuces, and what have you, to supply the restaurant. Now, basically none of that stuff is available.”

Sunday, the annual Chefs for Sub-Edge Fundraiser will be a way to not only raise money for the farm, but chefs and farmers said they will work together and curate samplings from locally-grown items.

“This event is an example of how community farmers and chefs can come together and make a difference to help these farmers get back on your feet,” Cistulli said.

“What keeps us going is stuff like our chef friends, the chefs for Sub-Edge event, all the people who hopefully show up for that, will make us want to keep going,” Phillips said.

In addition to helping the farm, the money will also go to the low-income CSA program, which includes a pay-as-you-go model.

The fundraiser is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sub-Edge Farm. More information can be found on the farm’s website here.

