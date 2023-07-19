Cities listed with the biggest homicide rate problems

Summer Escapes
Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report calculated which cities have experienced a rapid increase of homicide rates during the past few years.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report, titled “Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems,” on Wednesday.

The ranking for homicide rate problems compared 40 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q2 2023, as well as per capita homicides in Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 and Q2 2021.

Here’s how the top five states ranked:

Top 5 States with biggest homicide rates problems(WalletHub)

The states that ranked with the lowest amount of homicides were Texas, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Check out the full report from WalletHub here.

