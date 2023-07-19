DEEP issues recreation safety Reminder regarding high water and summer weather forecast

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding residents and visitors to exercise caution when recreating in and on the water considering the recent extreme weather events impacting the state and the region.

Excessive rainfall over the past few days has created abnormally high waters for this time of year. Hot temperatures are likely to bring many people to the shoreline and inland water bodies for swimming, boating, fishing, and spending time on the beach.

“With a busy Connecticut State Parks summer season in full swing, we want to remind all visitors to have fun and be safe,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “There are 110 state parks and 32 state forests, so please have a plan in place in case the location of your choice has been negatively impacted by the severe weather. Our varied and beautiful outdoor spaces support camping, picnicking, and hiking, in addition to swimming and boating. The best way to enjoy our amazing outdoor options is to do it safely.”

A directory of every state park in Connecticut can be found online by visiting ct.gov/deep/stateparks . DEEP is reminding the public to recreate safely around the water by observing the following precautions.

Boating

Boaters should be aware that the floodwaters and debris in waterways may have moved navigation aids and slow-no-wake zone buoys off station, which may make safe vessel operation more challenging, particularly in the Connecticut River. The public is asked to contact the DEEP Boating Division by phone at (860) 434-8638 or by e-mail at deep.boating@ct.gov to report any regulatory markers off station.

Swimming

With hot weather forecasted through the upcoming weekend, the public may look to cool off in a river or stream, but many Connecticut rivers and streams are currently flooded and should be avoided. Swimming in or near flooded waterbodies with high waters, swift currents, and moving debris can pose serious dangers.

As of Tuesday morning, a number of state swimming areas have closed due to the detection of indicator bacteria, which are not disease-causing pathogens, but a tool used to evaluate the potential of contamination. Heavy rains, stormwater runoff, and animal waste are often the cause of these closings. Multiple retests will occur during the week, so visitors are encouraged to visit State Swimming Area Water Quality Report (ct.gov), as results may change daily.

Fishing

Fishing or wading in flooded waterbodies can be extremely hazardous due to floating debris, swift currents, and potential changes in river topography due to shifting sediments. Use extreme caution and wait for water levels to subside before fishing in flooded areas.

Debris on Shoreline Beaches

Debris from the high water levels across Connecticut has entered Long Island Sound and is washing up on many of our shoreline beaches, including Hammonasset Beach State Park. They expect that beaches will continue to receive debris until inland water levels have receded. Parks staff will continue to work diligently to clean up debris. However, they encourage the public to use caution when recreating along the shoreline and wear protective footwear while swimming or walking on the beach. Natural debris that enters Connecticut’s waterways such as trees, logs, and limbs are not marked or removed by DEEP or the USCG unless such debris is lodged and blocking a federal navigation channel, in which case the USCG will address it. Debris that washes up upon a private shoreline is the responsibility of the property owner.

