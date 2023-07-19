Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Bridgeport crash - DOT - WFSB
Human waste spill leads to several spinouts along I-95 in Bridgeport
Highs for Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A subtle break from high humidity
Powerball
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

State releases Stone Academy audit
Stone Academy audit report reveals thousands of clinical hours are invalid
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
Lakewood Beach is closed due to bacteria levels
Beach in Waterbury is closed due to high levels of bacteria