Great Kids: Glastonbury teen teaches game design class for free

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury High student decided he wanted a bit more schooling this summer.

Instead of being the student, he wanted to teach.

He’s teaching a game design class, and he’s doing it for free.

When most kids are swimming, summer camping or vacationing with the family.

16-year-old Aarav Mehta is in class.

“I had a pretty free summer, and I was thinking I want to really do something. And I had been tutoring kids throughout the year,” Aarav said.

It’s not summer school.

It’s one course for two weeks in July.

The big difference: Aarav is the teacher, and the subject is gaming.

Not how to play, but rather how to design it.

“As a kid, my entire childhood, I was always interested in game design and game development, more coding,” said Aarav. “Then I realized, a lot of kids, they get scared away from computer science, it’s a really big scary concept that they can understand.”

He wanted to teach every aspect of game design from coding to creating the art, music, and test playing.

He told his parents about the idea.

“He started to explain how he can gel the music, the math, the art and the coding together and I was like, wow I was stunned,” said Anup Mehta, Aarav’s dad.

“I was like this is great Aarav! This is a great idea. I’m not going to push back. Think it through,” said Khyati Mehta, Aarav’s mom.

He did just that.

Aarav set up a website teaching the class.

His mom posted about it on Facebook.

The class filled up in two days, mainly because he’s doing it for free.

There shouldn’t be a boundary to learning computer science,” said Aarav. “By making it free, it just removes that extra hassle of paying for something you may not like it.”

The 2-hour session started this week and runs through Friday and all next week.

He teaches it via Zoom and said he has found his element.

“I’m really happy because this is opportunity I wish I had when I was a kid, it’s something I really love,” Aarav said.

Aarav is quite smart, but he said it doesn’t take a genius to know if can help someone.

“Helping a kid is really rewarding for me because I can see their progress. It’s really cool,” Aarav said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.