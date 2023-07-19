Summer Escapes
One dies, one injured in double shooting in Hartford

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night. police said.

Authorities said it happened on 395 Barbour Street.

Information is still being gathered from the scene, and more details will become available over the course of the investigation.

