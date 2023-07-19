Summer Escapes
Law enforcement analyst weighs in on whether Manchester officer-involved shooting was justified

manchester body cam - WFSB
By Dylan Fearon and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – It was a split-second decision in a scary situation.

A Manchester police officer was involved in a shooting earlier this week.

Joseph Diloreto was armed with a knife when investigators said he charged Officer Haylee Ouellette, who then shot him.

Channel 3 spoke with its law enforcement analyst about whether the shooting was justified. The Office of the Inspector General will ultimately make that decision.

However, retired Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance believes it was, and that Ouellette did everything right.

In the video, Ouellette could be heard trying to deescalate the situation.

There were verbal commands to relax, which were eventually followed by a Taser attempt.

However, the Taser didn’t work.

Diloreto grabbed her arm, then charged at her with a knife.

Eventually Diloreto was shot in the thigh.

He was sent to the hospital, but is okay, investigators confirmed.

Ouellette was initially called to the apartment complex in Manchester because Diloreto and a woman were screaming at each other.

Channel 3 showed Ouellette’s body cam video to Vance, who worked for state police for 43 years.

He said he was in a similar situation.

He said Ouellette did everything you would expect an officer to do in that situation.

“What the officer did was use her first line of defense and that’s her mouth,” Vance explained. “You can hear her in the video trying to deescalate, trying to stop him from advancing, trying to get control of the situation so that he would disarm. He neglected to follow any direction whatsoever.

Vance said that just looking at the surface, the shooting appeared to be justified.

Ouellette has been with Manchester police for four years.

Once Diloreto was released from the hospital, he was charged with threatening, attempted assault and assault of public safety personnel.

He was in court on Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $250,000, and Channel 3 was told that he won’t be able to pay it.

