Man driving a car in Torrington collides with a pedestrian

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police received a complaint involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Winsted Road south of Kennedy Drive.

This incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 10:22 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male lying in the roadway with an apparent serious head injury.

The male victim was identified as 34-year old Joshua Rubenfeld of Torrington.

Rubenfeld was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 33-year old Daniel Pagano of Winsted, CT.

As of right now, police have determined that Pagano was operating a 2009 Ford Focus north on Winsted Road and collided with Rubenfeld who was walking north in the northbound travel lane.

Pagano did not sustain any injuries from the accident and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under investigation.

The area of the crash on Winsted Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this accident to contact Officer Mrazik of the Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team.

