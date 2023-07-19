Police respond to a disturbance involving ten people

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the area of Bitgood Village in the Moosup village of Plainfield for a report of a disturbance involving around ten people.

They contacted witnesses on scene and others involved in the incident and learned that two males and a female had arrived a short time earlier, due to a disagreement that had ensued via social media.

One of the males instigated a fight with juveniles, who lived at and were visiting the residence.

He was identified as 18-year old Luis Hernandez who also brought a BB gun style pistol and was alleged to have used it.

The female involved in the disturbance was identified as Luis’s mother, 42-year old Mary Pruenca.

Officers were told that the second male did not get involved in the disturbance.

Luis, Mary and the second male left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

Warrants were issued for both Luis Hernandez and Mary Pruenca.

Mary was arrested on May 10, 2023 and charged with Breach of Peace and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

She was released on a $10,000.00 non-surety bond with her court date on March 27, 2023 at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson.

Luis was arrested on July 19 and charged with Breach of Peace, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment, and Assault.

He was subsequently released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on July 31, 2023.

