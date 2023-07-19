Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Powerball jackpot reaches 1 billion dollars!

It’s the seventh-highest Powerball drawing on record.
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Powerball jackpot has reached 1 billion dollars!

It’s the seventh-highest Powerball drawing on record.

The Mega Millions is 720 million dollars, and the Connecticut Lotto is 6 million.

Just exactly how much money could you take home?

That depends on if you take the lump sum or the annuity option.

“If you take out the cash lump sum value, you’d owe 37 percent to the federal government and 6.99 percent to the state of Connecticut. But even if you win the Powerball jackpot, even after the hefty tax bills, you’re still left with a cool $289,459,680,” said Sara Spodick, School of Law, Tax Clinic, Quinnipiac University.

Some people Channel 3 spoke with told us what they would do if their dream came true.

“Upgrade everything. Everybody would be better off, obviously,” said Fajzo Akarotoeic, Wethersfield.

If you play the lottery, remember there’s a better chance of getting struck by lightning or a meteor than hitting the jackpot.

There is still time to go out and get a lottery ticket. The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is tonight at 11 pm.

The Mega Millions drawing and Connecticut Lotto drawing is Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Bridgeport crash - DOT - WFSB
Human waste spill leads to several spinouts along I-95 in Bridgeport
Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Storms Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Powerball
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Groton

Latest News

The victim died at the hospital.
Lifestar responds to single vehicle crash in Colchester
Hamden police said they were investigating a shooting on Rotchford Avenue and Helen Street on...
18-year-old hospitalized following Hamden shooting
Chefs’ fundraiser aims to help flooded farm
Chefs’ fundraiser aims to help flooded farm
State releases Stone Academy audit
90,000 clinical hours invalid, Stone Academy audit reveals