Powerball jackpot reaches 1 billion dollars!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Powerball jackpot has reached 1 billion dollars!

It’s the seventh-highest Powerball drawing on record.

The Mega Millions is 720 million dollars, and the Connecticut Lotto is 6 million.

Just exactly how much money could you take home?

That depends on if you take the lump sum or the annuity option.

“If you take out the cash lump sum value, you’d owe 37 percent to the federal government and 6.99 percent to the state of Connecticut. But even if you win the Powerball jackpot, even after the hefty tax bills, you’re still left with a cool $289,459,680,” said Sara Spodick, School of Law, Tax Clinic, Quinnipiac University.

Some people Channel 3 spoke with told us what they would do if their dream came true.

“Upgrade everything. Everybody would be better off, obviously,” said Fajzo Akarotoeic, Wethersfield.

If you play the lottery, remember there’s a better chance of getting struck by lightning or a meteor than hitting the jackpot.

There is still time to go out and get a lottery ticket. The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is tonight at 11 pm.

The Mega Millions drawing and Connecticut Lotto drawing is Friday night.

