Privacy concerns over facial recognition technology at grocery stores

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – We all go to the grocery store, but how would you feel if your grocery store was using facial recognition technology every time you shopped?

That’s happening at some ShopRite grocery stores in Connecticut.

ShopRite in Vernon and Manchester are using biometric identifiers.

The management claims that the equipment is being used to combat theft, but this move has sparked debates over privacy and potential misuse of the collected data.

The biometric identifiers are discreetly placed throughout the stores, capturing images of customers as they shop.

By utilizing facial recognition technology, store personnel can search for matches of individuals wanted for crimes both within the store and elsewhere.

However, concerns have been raised about the broader implications of this technology.

Professor Tuva Rua from Quinnipiac University voiced concerns about the management’s intentions with the collected data.

“Once they have this information banked in their reserves, how are they going to utilize it? Are they going to link it back to social media to see what we do and sell that info to others?” Prof. Rua questioned the potential privacy risks associated with facial recognition technology.

Many customers were unaware of this development, and their opinions about it varied.

Some customers felt that if the technology was used responsibly for theft prevention, they didn’t have an issue with it.

“It’s for protection, and I think it’s not bad if it’s being used right,” remarked one customer, Frank from Windsor.

However, Lloyd Hentley from Vernon expressed concerns about store profiling and the impact on employment. “If it’s for the good of the store with thefts I’m good with it, if it takes away jobs, I’m not for it.”

Professor Rua also raised concerns regarding the accuracy of the facial recognition stating, “some companies using this technology can mis-identify about 35% of time, darker skinned people.”

Despite the technology still evolving and promising increased accuracy, the recent implementation has raised questions about its potential to violate individual privacy rights.

Eyewitness News reached out to ShopRite to learn more about the program, including why they’re using this and whether it’ll expand to their other stores. The company has yet to respond to our request for an interview.

