Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Shooting under investigation in Hamden

Police said they are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Helen Street and Rochford Avenue in Hamden.
By Hector Molina
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting is under investigation in Hamden, police confirmed to Channel 3.

They said it happened at the intersection of Helen Street and Rochford Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there was a possible victim.

However, there was no word on the seriousness of any injuries.

The investigation into this shooting was in infancy stages as of 4 p.m. More information will be released as it is gathered by police.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
Bridgeport crash - DOT - WFSB
Human waste spill leads to several spinouts along I-95 in Bridgeport
Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Wettest Julys - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Powerball
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Groton

Latest News

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: A spa-like experience at the dentist
BREAKING NEWS DESK: Blasting accident leads to road closure in Torrington
VIDEO: Law enforcement analyst weighs in on whether Manchester officer-involved shooting was justified
VIDEO: Mother, daughter die after being swept down river
Hamden shooting map - WFSB
BREAKING: Hamden shooting under investigation