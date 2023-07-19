Summer Escapes
Three $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut

Mega Millions 2-21-2023
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFSB) - While the main jackpot remained up for grabs following Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, three $10,000 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut.

The winners matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, but did not get the Megaplier.

The numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37, 54, and the Mega Ball 18.

The Connecticut Lottery said 26,256 winning tickets of varying prizes were sold in the state.

The jackpot rose to an estimated $720 million.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

