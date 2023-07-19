Summer Escapes
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - The Mega Millions top prize reached an estimated $640 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and 18.

The estimated $640 million jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328.5 million.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

