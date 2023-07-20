Summer Escapes
84 Westbound closed in Tolland due to serious crash

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 Westbound in Tolland is closed due to a serious motorcycle crash.

State police say they were made aware of the crash at around 4:37 PM.

EMS and the local fire department were also dispatched.

Serious injuries have been reported, according to state police.

I-84 West is closed in the area of Exit 69.

Police ask anyone traveling that way to seek an alternative route.

