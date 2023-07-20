Actors, writers strike impacts Connecticut productions

(WFSN) - Connecticut has been home to many hallmark movies; however, production has stopped because the actors and writers union is on strike.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents TV and movie actors, joined the strike with screenwriters, who walked out in May.

The union couldn’t reach a deal. Actors want more pay and financial compensation for the shows and movies they’re in.

There was also the fear that artificial intelligence will be introduced.

This strike meant production for films has been shut down nationwide, which left many without work.

“Typically, I’m in pre-production or shooting something in the state and that’s not happening because there’s a full work stoppage and you can’t do movies without stars and supporting cast,” said Andrew Gernhard, producer, Synthetic Cinema International.

The strike has impacted productions in Connecticut, including those being made by Synthetic Cinema International. It produces Hallmark and Lifetime movies. It has also worked with Netflix and Disney.

“When we shoot a movie in Connecticut, we book hotels for 40 days for like 50 people,” Gernhard explained. “There’s catering, there’s location fees, there’s supplies. All this money is now lost.”

Connecticut appeals to production companies because of its New England feel, specifically for Christmas and holiday settings.

Movie goers said they hope the work stoppage doesn’t last long.

“It’s very sad to be honest,” said Mark-Andrew Maher of Windsor. “I love going to the movies so much that to know a lot of my favorite actors and actresses, I’m not going to be able to possibly be able to see them as much. It’s disheartening.”

