Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Actors, writers strike impacts Connecticut productions

Key's union card
Key's union card(wwbt)
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSN) - Connecticut has been home to many hallmark movies; however, production has stopped because the actors and writers union is on strike.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents TV and movie actors, joined the strike with screenwriters, who walked out in May.

The union couldn’t reach a deal. Actors want more pay and financial compensation for the shows and movies they’re in.

There was also the fear that artificial intelligence will be introduced.

This strike meant production for films has been shut down nationwide, which left many without work.

“Typically, I’m in pre-production or shooting something in the state and that’s not happening because there’s a full work stoppage and you can’t do movies without stars and supporting cast,” said Andrew Gernhard, producer, Synthetic Cinema International.

The strike has impacted productions in Connecticut, including those being made by Synthetic Cinema International. It produces Hallmark and Lifetime movies. It has also worked with Netflix and Disney.

“When we shoot a movie in Connecticut, we book hotels for 40 days for like 50 people,” Gernhard explained. “There’s catering, there’s location fees, there’s supplies. All this money is now lost.”

Connecticut appeals to production companies because of its New England feel, specifically for Christmas and holiday settings.

Movie goers said they hope the work stoppage doesn’t last long.

“It’s very sad to be honest,” said Mark-Andrew Maher of Windsor. “I love going to the movies so much that to know a lot of my favorite actors and actresses, I’m not going to be able to possibly be able to see them as much. It’s disheartening.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Friday evening storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

West Hartford police announced a reward in a hit-and-run case from Dec. 2022.
West Hartford police: Reward offered in deadly hit-and-run case from December
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Silver Sands swimming area off limits today
NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide deadly hit-and-run update
Waterbury charity hamstrung by catalytic converter theft for second time
Waterbury charity hit by catalytic converter thieves to bounce back with giveaway event