Conn. high school financial literacy course requirement signed into law

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A new bill will be signed into law on Thursday that requires high schoolers across the state to complete a new financial literacy course in order to graduate.

Understanding the management of personal finances is arguably one of the most important things a person needs upon entering the “real world”.

Now the state is providing a required foundation to help do just that.

This afternoon, Gov. Ned. Lamont will hold a bill signing ceremony at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, CT.

The goal is to better prepare students when it comes to personal finances.

Topics will include banking, investing, savings, the impact of using credit cards, and debt.

The requirement will begin with the graduating class of 2027 and they begin their four-year high school journey this fall.

The bill signing ceremony takes place at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.

