Driver crashes into a tree head on after almost striking a car head on

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A driver was traveling southbound on Old Hebron Road in Colchester when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve on the roadway.

The driver was identified as James Lacroix 56-year old from Granby.

He than traveled into the northbound lane almost striking another car head on before traveling of the left side of the road.

Lacroix re-entered the roadway crossing over both lanes then running off the right side of the roadway crashing into a tree head on.

Police confirmed that Lacroix was the sole occupant in this collision.

He suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar.

This crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.