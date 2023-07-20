Farmington police make arrests from a parking lot takeover event

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - According to police, two men turned themselves in on charges stemming from a large parking lot “takeover” event that occurred in Farmington On May 7.

Antonio Deleg, 24-year old from Stratford, was arrested on July 18; Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20-year old from Wethersfield, was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in the same incident.

These arrests mark the culmination of a lengthy investigation into a large parking lot “takeover” event on Farm Springs Road in Farmington where over 150 vehicles were present.

During the event, vehicles engaged in reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions in front of large crowds of spectators and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Deleg and Sotelo Sanchez were both released on a $5,000 dollar bond and are both scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court (GA 14) on July 25th, 2023. Deleg and Sotelo Sanchez were both charged with:

CGS. 53a-182 - Disorderly Conduct

CGS. 53a-115 - Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

CGS. 53a-63 – Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

CGS. 14-222 – Reckless Driving

CGS. 14-164a – Violation of Motor Vehicle Racing Requirements

The Farmington Police Department holds three more arrest warrants for other individuals that were identified as having been engaged in reckless conduct during the event.

Updates will be provided for future arrests in connection with this case.

The Farmington Police Department was able to verify an additional sixty vehicles that were present at the event.

Citations have been issued to the owners of those vehicles and/or those that took responsibility for being present.

