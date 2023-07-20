Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Farmington police make arrests from a parking lot takeover event

Antonio Deleg, 24, and Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20, were arrested for their involvement in the May...
Antonio Deleg, 24, and Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20, were arrested for their involvement in the May 7 takeover event in Farmington.(Farmington police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - According to police, two men turned themselves in on charges stemming from a large parking lot “takeover” event that occurred in Farmington On May 7.

Antonio Deleg, 24-year old from Stratford, was arrested on July 18; Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20-year old from Wethersfield, was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in the same incident.

These arrests mark the culmination of a lengthy investigation into a large parking lot “takeover” event on Farm Springs Road in Farmington where over 150 vehicles were present.

During the event, vehicles engaged in reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions in front of large crowds of spectators and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Deleg and Sotelo Sanchez were both released on a $5,000 dollar bond and are both scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court (GA 14) on July 25th, 2023. Deleg and Sotelo Sanchez were both charged with:

  • CGS. 53a-182 - Disorderly Conduct
  • CGS. 53a-115 - Criminal Mischief in the First Degree
  • CGS. 53a-63 – Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
  • CGS. 14-222 – Reckless Driving
  • CGS. 14-164a – Violation of Motor Vehicle Racing Requirements

The Farmington Police Department holds three more arrest warrants for other individuals that were identified as having been engaged in reckless conduct during the event.

Updates will be provided for future arrests in connection with this case.

The Farmington Police Department was able to verify an additional sixty vehicles that were present at the event.

Citations have been issued to the owners of those vehicles and/or those that took responsibility for being present.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday July 20. Here's the 6:30am forecast.
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Hundreds of CT state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets

Latest News

Police will continue their investigation Thursday morning to look through surveillance footage.
Hartford police investigate deadly dirt bike crash
Channel 3 Eyewitness News Thursday morning
MGN police lights
Driver crashes into a tree head on after almost striking a car head on
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Motorcyclist veers off lane striking roadside objects