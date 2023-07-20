It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The 2023 country fair season is underway.
Open those calendars and bookmark this page to keep track of the 2023 Connecticut country fairs.
- Lebanon Country Fair - July 28-30, 2023
- Bridgewater Country Fair - August 18-20, 2023
- Brooklyn Fair - August 24-27, 2023
- Chester Fair - August 25-27, 2023
- Terryville Lions Club Fair - August 25-27, 2023
- Haddam Neck Fair - September 1-4, 2023
- Woodstock Fair - September 1-4, 2023
- Goshen Fair - September 2-4, 2023
- Hebron Harvest Fair - September 7-10, 2023
- North Haven Fair - September 7-10, 2023
- Wapping Fair - September 7-10, 2023
- Bethlehem Fair - September 8-10, 2023
- Four Town Fair - September 14-17, 2023
- Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair - September 14-17, 2023
- The Big E - September 15 - October 1, 2023
- Orange Country Fair - September 16-17, 2023
- Guilford Fair - September 15-17, 2023
- Durham Fair - September 21-24, 2023
- Wolcott Country Fair - September 22-24, 2023
- Harwinton Fair - October 6-8, 2023
- Portland Fair - October 6-8, 2023
- Riverton Fair - October 13-15, 2023
More information on country fairs in Connecticut can be found on CTAgFairs.org.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.